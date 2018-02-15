Former Nyasa Big Bullets player Chisomo Kamlanje has secured a coaching job with lower league side Fish Eagles of Mzuzu.

The 36-year-old who is a holder of CAF C coaching license told Malawi24 that he is happy to be Eagles coach as the majority of the team’s players are youth.

“Am happy to find a team with youthful players as head coach, and I promise I will take the team into Super League. I am in the city of Mzuzu but because I am a coach I can’t manage to stay away from football,” he said.

Kamlanje who also played for Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers will be assisted by Russell Mwafulirwa as assistant coach and well known coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa as Technical Director.

“We will work hand in hand with my friends. As you know Russell has got experience since he played professional football for a long time and Kadenge is a qualified coach in the country, together we will make it into Super League,” said Kamlanje.

Kamlanje played for Bullets from 2007 to 2010. After hanging up his boots he started studying coaching courses.

He previously coached Nyasa United in Blantyre and Kangaroo Academy.

Fish Eagles is a team playing in the Simama northern region football league and last season ended on position 8 under Christopher Nyambose who is now with Karonga United as coach.