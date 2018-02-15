….As TNM winds up promo

TNM Plc has conducted the third grand draw of its summer promotion Kwatentha with the 3rd grand prize of a brand new Toyota Hilux going to Kanjeza based Rex Chingakule.

Launched on November 9, 2017 Kwatentha promotion aimed to reward both new and existing customers for switching to TNM and staying on Malawi’s own mobile and ICT network.

Chingakule 36 emerged the winner of the third brand new Toyota Hilux in Kwatentha promotion after recharging his phone with K400 worth of airtime on January 26, 2018 which qualified him to the monthly draw.

“I’m yet to believe this so it will difficult for me to share my excitement,” said Chingakule when TNM Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya called him to break the news.

Speaking during the final draw in Blantyre TNM’s Chief Officer–Sales & Marketing, Daniel Makata said Kwatentha promotion has been a huge success and the company was overwhelmed with the response from customers.

“As we wind up this promotion, we at TNM wish to register our appreciation to all Malawians for showing keen interest and coming in large numbers to enjoy TNM experience on the only 4.5 G network. The promotion has been a success and has lived to its objective,” said Makata.

Makata said throughout the promotion, there has been a steady growth in usage of TNM products and services amongst customers.

He said TNM was proud to be taking the lead in giving both their new and existing customers, a great experience when it comes to tailor- made products and services on the only country’s 4.5 G network.

“In 2018 TNM customers should look forward to more exciting incentives to go with their continued usage of TNM products and services. We further pledge to continue going the extra mile to demonstrate capability in offering tailor-made products and services to our customers,” he said

TNM has given out a total of 3 brands new Toyota Hilux each valued at K19.8 million, to 3 lucky winners. The first Toyota Hilux went to Linda Ngulube, a Chirimba resident while Mr Kenneth Msowoya of Mlowe in Rumphi emerged the second lucky winner.

Apart from the 3 Toyota Hilux vehicles, TNM over the past 3 months has also dished out Huawei smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps to over 1400 customers across its four operating regions

To qualify for fortnightly and monthly draws customers were required to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network. Customers were also getting instant rewards of free minutes and data for recharges from a minimum of K100

Launched on November 9th 2017 Kwatentha promotion ended on 9th February 2018.