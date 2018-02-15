Malawi’s 2017 Urban Music Party (UMP) winner for best R & B Kelly Kay real name Kelly Kambwiri is to hit the airwaves with another romantic tune on the Valentine’s Day barely a month after dropping hit single Juju.

In an interview on Wednesday in Blantyre, he said he decided to release the song on Valentine’s Day since the song complements the day as it is carrying a romantic message.

“It’s going to be a simultaneous release of both video and audio. In short, the song talks about a man who is telling his lover that he cannot accept to break up with her, hence he is saying No, No! I can’t manage to be without you saying he is happy and used to her,” Kay said, adding that the song is synonymous with Valentine’s Day.

“I composed this song because I wanted people to relate it with their relationships because this happens in almost every relationship, that there is always someone who is not ready to give up the relationship,” he added.

The song which is a fusion of Afro pop and Passada was produced by Henwood and features another Lilongwe based artist by the name of Macelba.

“I have been working with Henwood for a while now. In fact, the Lilongwe based producer also produced my last single Juju while involvement of Macelba was deliberate because I wanted someone who is good in his own right,” Kay narrated.

The 25 year old artist said the video which is in high definition (HD) format was directed by Mass Media.

“The video has good quality HD and will be premiered on every TV station while the audio will be on radio 2FM,” he said.

Kay disclosed that he was planning to release an album in August titled Love After 24, a thing which most urban artists were not good at.

“It’s good to be different sometimes. I want to become big. I cannot achieve that if I don’t try some things other artists fear to attempt. I need to be different so I am dropping that album this year,” he challenged.

Kelly Kay made headlines on the Malawi music industry in 2015 with a hit single he collaborated with Matse titled Mwano.

In 2016 he won the best R & B artist at UMP and this year he has won three awards; best R & B artist in Nyasa awards and two UMP awards in the category of R & B artist and best collaboration for Mr. Yesu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :