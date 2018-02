Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Jabulani Linje is set to leave on February 15, 2018 for Japan where he will join a third division (J-3 League) side, Yokohama Sports and Culture Club after being offered a…

The post Linje ‘delighted’ to be first Malawian to sign for Japan club appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link