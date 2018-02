Poking fun at President Peter Mutharika is a risky business in Malawi as 25-year old teacher, Mike Suedi, has been convicted by the Blantyre First Grade Magistrate Court for insulting the President. Suedi, who comes…

The post Malawi teacher convicted for insulting President Mutharika appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link