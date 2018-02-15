



Masters Security FC coach Abbas Makawa has said they will be out to save face when they start preparations today for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg tie against Angola’s Atletico Petroleos de Luanda.

After suffering a 5-0 demolition last Saturday in Luanda, Masters host Petro Atletico on Tuesday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Makawa ruled out prospects of causing a major upset, saying: “As we resume training tomorrow [today], our focus will be on damage limitation.

“To be honest, the gulf is so huge in terms of class, stature and form for us to start even thinking of upsetting the tables.

“Nevertheless, we will go for a win so that we bow out with dignity, but if the going gets tough then a draw would be an option,” he said.

The Masters mentor said the margin could have been narrow, had they been tactically and technically sound.

“We wasted two good chances in the early stages of the first half and then their [Atletico] opening goal was through bizarre circumstances as my players were expecting fair-play after the ball was played into touch following an injury on one of our players.

“But instead they [Atletico] caught us off-guard by playing the ball upfront which resulted in their first goal.

“This was towards the end of the first half and this means it could have ended goalless and towards the end of the second half, we lost concentration mostly because of the scorching conditions and ended up conceding the other goals.”

Makawa also said their plan will be to close the Angolans in the wings, which is their strongest link in attack.

On the other hand, Be Forward Wanderers team manager Stevie Madeira said they plan to overturn the tables.

“We are resuming training on Thursday [tomorrow] and we look forward to turning the tables. We were humiliated, yes, but it is just the first leg.

“We do not have to feel inferior. We can draw inspiration from Barcelona, who after losing 4-1 to PSG [in a Uefa Champions League match] last year, they turned the tables in the return leg. We just have to be focused,” he said.

The Nomads flew back into the country yesterday afternoon.

