Former Vice President Cassim Chilumpha’s newly launched party has taken Nkhotakota district by storm.

At a meeting that the party, Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), organised at Sani area in the district it received overwhelming support from a lot of people.

Malawi24 caught up with some party followers at the meeting who claimed that Dr Chilumpha’s party can bring forth change in the country if given a chance to lead.One of the residents, Ackim Latibu, said the ex-veep being an extraordinary figure in Malawi politics has capabilities to make things happen.

“For the first time the party has come in this area and we are impressed with its plans on the Nkhotakota South Constituency and Malawi at large. We are sure that Dr Chilumpha will implement what he is saying in his manifesto,” Latibu told Malawi24.

In her remarks, another follower Sakina Ajibu, also backed the party saying that it is the only hope for the constituency which is currently under Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) Greselder Jeffrey.

According to Ajibu, Dr Chilumpha once elected again into the August House will finish the construction of the hospital in Sani area which he started when he was representing the area.

“Kaka Chilumpha began the hospital in this area but once he lost the 2014 elections, the construction of the hospital was stopped. It is our hope that when he will come in power, he will continue the work.

“We face challenges when one get sick since government hospitals are far away like at Mpamantha and Nkhotakota district hospitals. The new hospital will be helping us a lot and Dr Chilumpha is the person who will do that,” he told Malawi24.

In January, Chilumpha announced the launch of his party and vowed that he will contest as Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota South Constituency and president of the country come 2019 elections.