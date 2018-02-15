



Be Forward Wanderers FC trustees have defended the move to postpone the team’s executive committee elections until after their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Nomads were scheduled to go to the polls on February 25, but their board of trustees chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar yesterday confirmed that the elections have been put on hold.

“It was agreed that we should postpone the elections indefinitely so that the focus should be on the CAF Champions League campaign.

“The new date for the elections will be determined after we are through with the international tournament,” he said yesterday.

When the trustees announced the date of the elections last month, the club’s former chairperson Humphrey Mvula and analysts Charles Nyirenda and George Kaudza Masina, cautioned the TNM Super League champions on the timing of the polls, saying it had the potential to distract the team’s focus from the continental showpiece.

Said Mvula: “It could turn out to be disruptive because elections of the executive committee require a lot of time to prepare as it involves presentation of reports and crucial is the accounts report. They are also participating in the Champions League and it would be illogical for them to conduct the polls because they are under pressure.

“It cannot be done simultaneously as those in office will want to campaign for re-election. So, as a result, it would create unnecessary disruption.”

After going down 4-0 in the preliminary round first leg to AS Vita in Kinshasa, the Nomads host the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side on Tuesday in the return leg.

