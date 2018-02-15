



Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) says he will recall Be Forward Wanderers players in the event that the Nomads are booted out of the CAF Champions League next week.

The coach excluded the players from the national team squad that is in camp to enable them concentrate on their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign.

However, the Nomads made life tough for themselves after going down 4-0 to AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the first leg on Sunday in Kinshasa.

The TNM Super League champions face an uphill task of scoring at least five goals in the second leg next Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium to make it to the second round.

“If they are out, I will include them in the squad,” said RVG without revealing which players he will pick from the Nomads.

However, some of the regulars in RVG’s past squad include right-back Stanley Sanudi, goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa, midfielders Precious Sambani and Felix Zulu and defender Denis Chembezi.

RVG is also expected to replace Red Lions captain Chikoti Chirwa who is on a peacekeeping mission in DRC.

“They are saying he [Chikoti] will be in DRC for four months,” he said.

Malawi will play a friendly against Uganda on March 17 as RVG is fine-tuning the team ahead of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco later this year.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda said the friendly against Uganda will help RVG gauge his team rebuilding process.

“The idea is that the team should be active on all Fifa calendar dates between now and when we play Morocco,” he said.

The post RVG set to recall Wanderers players appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link