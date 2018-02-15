A Tanzanian opposition leader has been found dead after he was severely beaten and kidnapped by unknown men.

The incident is reportedly to have taken place on Wednesday 14 February.

According to Freeman Mbowe, a Chadema party Chairman which the deceased was standing for, Daniel John was found with machete wounds on the head after he was kidnapped by men in a car on Monday.

Mbowe said a friend of John, who was kidnapped at the same time but survived the attack, described what happened.

“He said they were beaten and tortured, and the attackers asked them why they were campaigning for Chadema’s candidate.”

John was in charge of the Chadema party in Hananasif district, Dar es Salaam where an election campaign is ongoing.

Mbowe, however, accused supporters of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party of being behind the attack.

He accused the president Magufuli`s ruling party of “wanting to get everything by force.”