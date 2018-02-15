



A Venezuelan woman arrested at Chileka International Airport in July 2017 for possessing ten bundles of cocaine has walked to her freedom today despite being slapped with a 7 months jail term.

Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mdeza today gave Andreina Del Mendez Torres, seven month jail term, but since she has been on remand at Chichiri Prison since her arrest on July 3 2017, she has been set free as she has automatically served the sentence.

Mdeza, who did not specify on the amount of cocaine, has also ordered that it be destroyed next week Wednesday.

Torres was charged with the illegal importation of dangerous drugs which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or a K20 million fine.

Appearing before the CRM, Torres, who was being represented by private practice lawyer Fostino Maele, was found guilty of the charge on Monday but CRM Mdeza adjourned the sentencing to today at 9 am.

Dressed in a faded dirty blue jean, white blouse with blue and red roses and carrying a brown handbag, Torres looked calm as she smiled on her way into the court room under the escort of a police officer.

In mitigation after being found guilty yesterday, Torres had pleaded for leniency arguing that she was a first offender.

But in an interview after the CRM passed the sentence, police prosecutor Christopher Katani, said they are pleased with the ruling that was delivered as it is in accordance with the law.

He said: “We are satisfied with the judgement because according to the law, where there is an attachment of a fine, the court goes first for the fine. Now in this case there has been no fine imposed, it has just been a custodial sentence so her due release is attributed to the period she has been in custody.”

Chileka police arrested Torres, 24, at the airport following a tip-off from people about the drugs after they were suspicious of her when she remained on a flight when other passengers had disembarked from the plane.

According to police, the drugs were hidden in brush-like materials used for polishing shoes.

Ironically, a court in India last year December sentenced two Malawians to 10 years for drug trafficking after they were each found in possession of 104 packets containing 31.6 kilogrammes (kg) of stimulant drugs known as ephedrine hydrochloride.

The two, Maria Anni Masangano, 29, and Njaidi Frazer Chimatiro, 26, have been in police custody in India for a period of four years for full trial at Ahmedabad City Sessions Court.

Venezuelan drug trafficker walks to freedom





