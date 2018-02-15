The country’s South Africa-based female singer Zani Chiumia, better known as Zani Challe, has been nominated in the African Music Industry Awards (Amiawards) in the category of Best Female Newcomer category.

The artist confirmed the development yesterday, although she could not be drawn to say much on the awards.

“I was just tagged on Instagram by organisers of the awards. It came as a surprise to me. A pleasant one. This is my third international nomination,” Challe said.

She said she was praying that, this time around, she should get the much needed support from people so that she can claim the award for Malawi.

“I think it would be great not just for me but also for the country to make a mark industry-wise. We need these nominations because they also motivate you,” she said.

The singer said, once she gets more information from the organisation, she would communicate.

“As of now, all I know is that it will take place in Uganda, according to their Instagram page,” Challe said.

She has received a nomination in the Best Female Newcomer for the song ‘Chikondi Chako’.

She is battling it out with Nandy of Tanzania, Ebony from Ghana, Young Grace from Rwanda, among others.

The website indicates that the awards will be presented in March.

Recently, the artist also got a nomination in the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimmas).

In Afrimmas, she was also nominated in the category of Best Newcomer but she missed out on the award.

Challe is well known for her song ‘Single Tonight’, in which she features Nigerian musician Patoranking.

In 2016, the singer also received a nomination in the Africa Music Awards (Afrima) but she missed out on the award.

The singer has also received nominations on the local front, including in the Urban Music Party Awards which have rebranded to Urban Music People.

According to reports, the African Music Industry Awards is a multi-cultural award with the sole purpose of honouring African artists and musicians, arts and cultures and the entertainment industry’s humanitarian acts, among others.