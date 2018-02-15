



Zathu Band will today hold a special performance at Jacaranda Cultural Centre for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s Television (MBC TV) and Radio 2 FM Made on Monday programme hosted by Joy Nathu.

The special performance is part of the youthful band’s release of their debut album, Chinzathu Ichichi, which will be released through the country’s popular entertainment channels on February 19.

The special performance will be premiered on February 19 at 9pm while MBC TV will broadcast an hour-long special programme on Saturday, February 24 at 3pm.

The band, which has shot its fourth narrative music video from the album, came into the limelight after releasing its hit singles Zimatere Zimatere,Sitigonja and Panga Zako which have been enjoying airplay on both local radio and television stations.

According to Zathu’s spokesperson Zilanie Gondwe, the performance will be a closed session. She described the album’s release as a new era in Malawian music.

Gondwe says: “The overall sound is unique to Zathu Band; a new Malawian sound which mixes traditional and urban music and is inspired by issues that affect young people.”

Besides, Gondwe says using music to spread positive messages has become synonymous with the band.

The 12-track album features guest performances from other artists such as legendary musician Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma, the country’s celebrated female rapper Rina, outstanding producer and artist Sonye and poet Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa and Madalitso Band.

The songs in the album include Malawi (featuring Nyamalikiti and Madalitso Band), No Limit, Chinzathu Ichichi, Panga Zako, Okongola (featuring Rina), Sitigonja, Siine Mwana(featuring Maria ChidzanjaNkhoma), Radio (featuring Sonyezo), Zimatere, Pamodzi, Zathu Party and Zathu Pa Wailesi, a band album special.

