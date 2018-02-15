Armed robbers broke into Zomba City Council offices where they stole laptops and money.

The thieves went away with 4 laptops from different offices, cash amounting to over K165, 000 and some office files and cashbooks.

Confirming the incident, Zomba City Council director of planning and development (DPD) Fred Nankuyu said the theft happened on Tuesday as the city was experiencing blackout and rain showers.

Nankuyu said eight robbers invaded the civic offices after managing to tie two security guards who were on duty.

They broke into almost all the offices in the building including cash office, mayor’s office and Chief Executive officer’s office.

The DPD said his office is conducting assessment to establish the full extent of loss.

Zomba police station through its Spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano said they are investigating the matter.

The incident happened as the city’s Mayor Melia Douglas and Chief Executive Officer Dyson Jangiya are in Lilongwe on official duties.