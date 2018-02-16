The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that it will launch the 2019 Tripartite Elections next week.

In a statement, MEC chief elections officer Sammy Alfandika says the launch will take place on February 20 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital city of Lilongwe.

During the function, the Commission will present activities to be implemented up to the end of the elections in 2019.

Alfandika said delegates to the launch will include representatives of all registered political parties, government officials, civil society organizations, the academia, development partners, the media, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and other electoral stakeholders.

Malawians will vote for councillors, Members of Parliament and the president in May, 2019.