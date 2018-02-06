Sometimes we see these signs in our relationship but ignore them and pretend everything is fine in our relationship.

This is because sometimes we want someone so bad and we refuse to admit to ourselves they aren’t any good for us.

How long will you continue to hurt yourself by chasing someone who isn’t willing to chase you?

Here are signs it’s time to dump your partner for good:

YOUR PARTNER STOPS INVESTING IN THE RELATIONSHIP

For a relationship to work, both partners have to be invested in the relationship. If your partner doesn’t put in effort to make the relationship work then there is no point being in that relationship. It shouldn’t be just you trying to make the relationship work.

YOUR PARTNER AVOIDS TALKING ABOUT THE FUTURE WITH YOU

What’s the point being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t see a future with you? There comes a time in every relationship when talking about the future is important and if your partner isn’t willing to talk about the future with you even after months of being in a relationship with you, then it’s time to quit that relationship and move on.

YOUR PARTNER FORGETS EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU

When we truly care about someone, we tend to remember even the little details about them. If your partner tends to forget important things about you, then it’s time to dump your partner for good. If your partner has suddenly become forgetful, it’s obvious your partner is distracted.

YOUR PARTNER STARTS ACTING DISTANT

It’s time to dump your partner for good if your partner has become distant. You should understand people distance themselves from their partner when they tired of being in that relationship but don’t want to hurt their partner by admitting it. If your partner has become distant, it’s absolutely for a reason because your partner would never act this way if he/she really loves you or really was the right person for you.

YOU ARE GOING AROUND IN CIRCLES

It’s time to dump that relationship for good if your partner isn’t willing to change and the same mistakes keep coming up. If you and your partner keep promising to make it work but always end up in the exact same spot, then it’s time to move on. Being in a relationship where you are going around in circles is like taking one step forward and two backwards.

YOU KNOW YOUR PARTNER DOESN’T LOVE YOU

There is no point being in that relationship if you feel it within you that your partner isn’t in love with you anymore. You should understand you can’t force someone to love you right. Your partner should love you unconditionally and accept you exactly the way that you are. If he/she no longer cares about you like he/she used to, then it’s time to say goodbye and walk away.

Source:Elcrema