The Malawi Electoral Commission will launch the 2019 Tripartite Elections at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Tuesday, 20th February, 2018 from in Lilongwe.

In a press statement, Chief Elections Officer; Sammy Alufandika said the delegates to the launch will include representatives of all registered political parties, government officials, civil society organizations, the academia, development partners, the media, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and other electoral stakeholders.

During the function, the Commission will present activities to be implemented up to the end of the elections in 2019.

Malawi will have tripartite elections next year in May