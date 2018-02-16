The 2017 Men’s Basketball National Club Championship explodes into life at the ABC Gym in Lilongwe this weekend.

The annual tournament organised by the Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) will run from Friday to Saturday.

GY Imports and Exports are sponsoring the showpiece after pumping in K3.2 million.

According to BASMAL general secretary Edgar Ng’ong’ola, the 2 day event brings together 8 teams who have qualified as the best from the country’s 3 basketball zones.

The Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL) is represented by Nkhulande and Mzuzu Pistons while the Central Zone Basketball League (CEZOBAL) has Bravehearts, Cougars and Central Knights.

Magang’a, Bricks and Crazy Warriors are the 3 teams representing the Southern Zone Basketball League (SOZOBAL).

The competition last happened in 2015 when defending champions Bricks triumphed.

Ng’ong’ola said they are expecting some exciting and tough games at the tournament.

“Despite being the defending champions, Bricks finished third in their zone, which is already an indicator that it’s going to be tougher this time around. I have also seen the other teams train and I can assure the fans to come watch local basketball at its best,” he said.

The champions will cart home K500,000 with the runners-up pocketing K350,000 while the third best team will walk away with K150,000.