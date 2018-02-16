



CFAO Malawi Limited has said it is optimistic of better business prospects in 2018 despite the tough operating environment, a stagnant vehicle market and tight competition in the industry.

Among others, the company is banking on its wide product range and experience to offer diverse transport solutions to the domestic market.

CFAO has been in operation in the country for the past 88 years after it bought Automotive Products and is the exclusive distributor of reknown brands including Suzuki, Ford, Hyundai and Volkswagen passenger cars as well as Hyundai Commercial and UD Trucks.

Briefing the media in Blantyre on Thursday on the prospects for 2018, CFAO General Manager for Sales and Marketing, Michael Khomani, said the company is poised to enhance its presence on the market and that both its existing and potential customers should look out for new models that will be released to the market in the year.

Khomani said CFAO is known for its history to provide durable, high quality and innovative vehicles built for African conditions.

“We look forward to the challenges and opportunities that this year will bring. Hopefully, reduced interest rates, coupled with a stable kwacha, will steer more demand in the market and for our products as well,” he said.

Khomani said CFAO is also hoping to deal more with the Malawi Government in its capacity as the biggest vehicle buyer in the country.

“We are confident that government will reconsider creating a level playing field for all car dealerships, going forward,” he said.

CFAO Malawi is one of the subsidiaries of CFAO Automotive, the largest automobile network in Africa with a presence in 34 African countries and the French overseas territories.

CFAO prides itself on its back up facilities that offer quality and reliable after sales service in the region.





