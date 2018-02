After visiting flood victims in Salima earlier in the week and giving out relief items , Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Thursday was in Phalombe where he visited 329 households affected by floods in Traditional Authority Kaduya in…

The post Chilima visits Phalombe flood victims, says Malawi needs viable disaster management programmes appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link