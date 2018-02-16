The number of people killed by cholera in Malawi has risen to seven, the Ministry of Health says.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, this follows the death of one person in Lilongwe.

Providing an update on the cholera situation, the ministry’s spokesperson Joshua Malango said nine new cholera cases were also reported on Wednesday.

“On 14th February, 9 new cases were reported from two districts: 5 in Lilongwe and 4 in Karonga,” he said.

According to Malango, 17 cholera patients are still admitted at treatment centres in Lilongwe and Kasungu.

Since October last year, 478 cases have been reported in 13 affected districts with seven deaths.

To curb the disease, government has been sensitising communities on sanitation and has also started administering cholera vaccine.

UNICEF has also been using drones to map out cholera cases in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to UNICEF, the drones take images of high density areas showing latrines and water points and maps out potential problem areas.