Lilongwe-based all-female musical group– Daughters Band, will hold its first show in the year 2018 March 2 at Grittah’s Camp.

Bass player, Phales Kumdana, who started playing the guitar when she was in Standard Eight, said yesterday that they are ready to give people a treat.

“We have been rehearsing to keep ourselves in shape,” Kumdana said.

Daughters Band has no album yet but has singles.

“We are not rushing into dropping an album but we are on track and the album should be out by the end of this year. This year we want to do more,” she said.

Kumdana said they have set their eyes on performing in different places across the country as well as performing in international platforms.

Some of the groups’ singles are ‘Agama’, ‘Ine Ndine Malawi’ and ‘Likolokoto’.

Daughters Band made strides last year as it managed to perform at the Sand Music Festival in Salima District and Tumaini Festival in Dowa District.

“We would like to continue from where we left off last year. We are still learning but the most important thing for us is to show that we have the skills to go all the way.

“For us to get into the band, we had to audition. Actually a lot of women came for auditions but at the end of it all 13 made it but now there are only a few of us,” she said.

She then called upon organisers in the creative industry to utilise them during their events.

“We are open and can be invited to perform in weddings and other activities. We are professional and we will always rehearse to come up with new things,” she said.

Music Crossroads Director, Mathews Mfune, said recently that they want to see the country having a presence of more female bands.

Mfune said he was happy that the country has started appreciating the talents of Daughters Band and Krazy Colours.

Krazy Colours has members who used to be part of the first Daughters Band.

“We, as Music Crossroads, are happy with the progress on the ground. The Daughters Band project started five years ago before it went silent but we have revived it,” Mfune said.

He said Daughters Band was becoming a brand in the music circles.

“They are now making it big, looking at the response they are getting during performances. It’s all about girl and female empowerment,” Mfune said.

He said Daughters Band is all about giving girls a platform but also proving to the world that music is not for men only.

“When we say it is an all-female band, we are talking about having female members playing all the instruments— band from the bass guitar, lead guitar, drums, keyboards and drums, among others— in a band,” he said.

Mfune said that they want the group to become professional to inspire more females that music is a proper career.

“Through this platform, we also want to give these girls a voice to tell their stories. Music is everything. It, among other things, brings peace apart from bringing entertainment,” Mfune said.

Since the group was re-established, it has clocked two years.

Vocalist Chifundo Sande said they were making progress and that they are happy to have managed to perform in different festivals.

“We want to grow and we are learning all the time,” Sande said.

Other members of the group are Grace Gama (keyboard), Prosperia (lead guitar) and Chikondi Macheso (drummer).