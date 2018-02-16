Mzuni have secured the services of former Nyasa Big Bullets attacking midfielder Davie Ng’ambi.

Mzuni Head Coach, Alex Ngwira, confirmed that Ng’ambi has joined the Northern Region team on a free transfer.

“The departure of Lazarus Deco Nyemera left a big gap that’s why we are trying to bring some new blood to replace,” he said.”

Meanwhile, Mzuni are conducting trials in order to find players who can play for the club

During the current transfer window, Mzuni have offloaded about 8 players. Some however left to join other Super League clubs.

They include Chimwemwe Kunkwawa and Zeliat Nkhoma who joined Masters and Lazarus Deco Nyemera who went to Silver Strikers.