Not going up nor down. Just stuck in the same place.

That’s the story of the Malawi National Football Team the Flames who have maintained their agonising position on the Cocacola FIFA rankings.

According to the February edition released on Thursday, Malawi are ranked 124 just as they were last month. How would they move up when they haven’t been active?

The Flames’ last encounter was in November 2017, a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in a friendly match played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

They are however set for a busy 2018 with the COSAFA Cup, CHAN and 2019 Afcon qualifiers all on the cards.

The first assignment for Ron Van Geneugden and his wards this year is a strength testing trip to Uganda for a date against the Cranes. The match will be played on 27 March.

Uganda themselves have slumped 5 places down from 73 to 78.

The Malawi team breaks off on Friday after a two week residential camping at the Mpira Village, Chiwembe in Blantyre.

Malawi’s Group B Afcon qualifying opponents Morocco have fallen 3 steps into position 42, while the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have plummeted 6 places down into 51.

Comoros are the lowest ranked team in the group, maintaining position 130.

Zambia remains the best ranked side in the COSAFA region despite dropping 4 steps down into position 76 as Bafana of South Africa are ranked 77.

Congo Brazzaville are February’s best mover, while Russia 2018 World Cup bound Egypt are the worst mover after falling 13 places down.

Ranked 23, Tunisia sit highest on the continent, followed by Senegal on 27.

Globally, the top 17 teams remain unchanged with Germany topping the table.