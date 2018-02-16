



Goal Malawi and Paramount Chief Lundu have ironed out their differences, over a week after Lundu accused the international non-governmental organisation (INGO) of being “stupid”.

Lundu attacked the INGO at a political rally addressed by President Peter Mutharika at Nchalo in Chikwawa District.

At a reconciliation meeting held at Chikwawa District Commissioner’s Office yesterday, Goal Malawi Country Director, Colin Blyth, said they have sorted out the issue and are ready to move forward.

“It has obviously been a difficult time. We now have a clear way to move forward. During our meetings, we have made significant steps and we are pledging more support here,” Blyth said.

Presidential Adviser on NGOs, Mavuto Bamusi, said the dialogue process started immediately after Lundu made the remarks.

“Following a successful dialogue meeting, the involved parties have agreed that Goal Malawi will continue working in Chikwawa, Goal Malawi should identify measures to enhance interface with the public and all parties have agreed to use approved communication channels,” he said.

Bamusi added that, besides the issue of maize that Lundu raised at the rally, Lundu raised a concern over how Goal Malawi implements the Social Cash Transfer Programme.

“It was brought to our attention that Goal Malawi and the chiefs were not working together on the Social Cash Transfer Programme. So, we have discussed [that] and, moving forward, the two parties will liaise and work together to come up with the beneficiaries’ list,” Bamusi said.

The meeting further highlighted that the INGO Board should discuss with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs the possibility of coming up with guidelines for a joint emergency food assistance programme, suggesting that it should incorporate chiefs in the area.





Source link