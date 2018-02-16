



The Netherlands-based management consultancy firm, Accesserator, has started offering start-up capital and business skills to local entrepreneurs with agribusiness ideas in Blantyre District.

Speaking during a media briefing on the progress of the investment plans meant to boost the country’s agriculture sector, Accesserator Malawi country director Patrick Namakhoma called for more agribusiness ideas from interested small businesses.

Some of the business cases underway include Lelembwe Dairy Farm in Thyolo and Nthaka Poultry Farm in Blantyre.

“Financial and technical support has been rolled out now. We want to empower communities, including youths to depend on businesses; hence, calling for anyone with practical ideas from poultry to selling of maize products to come forward,” said Namakhoma.

He said the programme hardly needs collateral as they partner with dedicated entrepreneurs for three to five years to ensure sustainable investments.

In an interview, one of the entrepreneurs, Godfrey Mfiti, who runs Nthaka Poultry Farm in Lunzu, Blantyre, hailed Accesserator for the initiative, saying they have comprehensive business plans that will develop their lives.

“I have a 60 percent share of the business despite the firm providing start-up capital and expertise. The initiative enables us to embrace entrepreneurship mindset for sustainable development. I believe the partnership will breakthrough to foreign markets to maximise profits,” he said.

Accesserator is open to local investor to join and promote the initiative. n

