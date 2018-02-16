



Be Forward Wanderers’ attacker, Jabulani Linje, flew out to Japan yesterday to start a new lease of life with the Asian country’s third-tier league side, Yokohama Sports and Culture (YSCC).

Speaking in a telephone interview before his departure from Lilongwe, the 23-year-old said he was determined to impress in J-3 League during his two-year loan spell with YSCC.

“It is obviously a tougher league and I am determined to represent my country well in Japan. Their football standards are better. I hope that my performance will improve in Japan,” he said.

The Japanese team indicated that the transfer was subject to a medical, but Linje insisted that he completed a medical.

“Once he passes medical checks upon his arrival in Japan, Linje will become an official member of YSCC,” YSCC stated in a joint statement with Wanderers last week.

Wanderers Vice General Secretary, Chris Kananji, yesterday said they have no doubt that Linje would excel in Japan, owing to his discipline on and off the pitch.

Linje underwent trials at YSCC alongside Wanderers striker Precious Msosa last December; months after Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa were unsuccessful in trials with the same Japanese team.

Football Association of Malawi Transfer Matching System Manager, Casper Jangale, Thursday said he was yet to clear Linje to join YSCC.

“Wanderers have started the process and we are just waiting for the Japanese team to do its part,” Jangale said about the electronic transfer.

The exporting of players such as Linje is expected to benefit the national team, which lacks depth and quality. The Flames are ranked 124 in the world whereas Japan is on position 56.

In the past two months, Malawi has also exported strikers Richard Mbulu and Abel Mwakilama to Portuguese lower league teams, Sporting Clube de Esmoriz and Associacao Desportiva Saojoanense, respectively.





