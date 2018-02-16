



Masters Security need about K20 million to host Atletico Petroleos of Angola in the CAF Confederations Cup return leg at Bingu National Stadium next Tuesday.

The two sides signed a pact in which the home team would foot all local expenses—accommodation, food internal travel and security for the away team.

Masters Security general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda confirmed about the arrangement in an interview yesterday.

He said as per the agreement, Masters Security will pay for accommodation for the 30-member Atletico Petroleos delegation and the five match officials.

Though the results on the pitch were humiliating as the Malawi team lost 5-0 in the first leg, Nyirenda said playing in Confederations Cup has been enriching.

Be Forward Wanderers also had a similar agreement with their opponents AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Initially, the Nomads had planned to foot all their expenses in DRC, only to change tune after sponsors Be Forward Limited withdrew K52 million meant for the match.

The Nomads had to scrounge for K20 million for air tickets then enter into an agreement with the DRC giants to foot local expenses.

Wanderers also need about K20 million to host the visitors, according to general secretary Mike Butao.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) club licensing manager Casper Jangale said they brokered the agreement with Masters.

“It’s a club to club arrangement, but still we had to come in and vouch for Masters,”

“But we were not involved in the arrangement between Wanderers and AS Vita.”

He however, was confident that the local outfits will meet their end of the deal.

CAF and Fifa stopped the reciprocating of local expenses following wrangles between teams which were accusing each other of failing to fulfil their agreements.

“CAF and Fifa noted that the arrangement was leading to quarrels between clubs.

“There were too many complaints with one club accusing the other of breaching the agreement,” said Jangale. n

