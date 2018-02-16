



Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) and Central Region Football Association (CRFA) have proposed February 24 for prize presentation for their respective Masters’ Security and Chipiku Stores leagues.

With just over a month before the new season starts, teams are awaiting prizes are looking forward to the day.

But while Chipiku Stores were just waiting for a go-ahead from the CRFA to conduct the ceremony following the late conclusion of their 2017 fixtures on February 4 2018, the SRFA are keeping their fingers crossed for Masters Security to accept their proposal after wrapping up their games early January 2018.

All the other leagues, including the TNM Super League, Simama Northern Region Football Association League and FMB Under-20 League already conducted their prize presentations.

SRFA chairperson Raphael Humba said yesterday: “We have proposed February 24 but we are waiting for a response from our sponsors to either confirm or shift it to a day they would be comfortable with.”

By the time the SRFA concluded its 2017 fixtures, Masters Security were yet to fulfil their K10.5 million sponsorship obligation, having provided the regional association with only K1.5 million.

Masters Security administration manager Christopher Njeula said they have received the SRFA proposal but they are yet to discuss the issue at management level.

“At present, we are just waiting for the management’s nod on prize presentation. But I assure you that everything will be done accordingly,” he said.

On the other hand, CRFA vice-general secretary Antonio Manda said they deliberately delayed their prize presentation.

“Actually, we will have a meeting with our sponsors to brief them on the logistics. Otherwise, they told us they were ready for the event,” he said.

Owen Chomanika, owner of SRFA Premier League runners-up said while the delay of prize presentation might affect clubs’ preparations for next season, they understand the current situation as the SRFA regularly gives them updates about the progress of their discussions with sponsors. n

The post Leagues delay prize presentations appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link