



Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-GB

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0cm 5.4pt 0cm 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0cm;

mso-para-margin-right:0cm;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0cm;

line-height:107%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

It was a morning filled with bliss as Zathu Band yesterday made a special performance of songs from their debut album, Chinzathu Ichichi at Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre.

The performance, which is expected to be premiered on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s Television (MBC TV) and Radio 2 FM programme, Made on Monday hosted by Joy Nathu, had a few people that gathered at Jacaranda to sample the songs in the album.

With such a well set stage, perfect lighting, quality sound output and a live band backing them, the youthful band did not disappoint the audience from their singing and dance moves that kept the audience awake throughout the one-and-a-half hour performance.

The audience too, which comprised youths and parents, did not hide its excitement, but applauded the band for the talent it showcased during the performance.

Deborah Kamanga, who travelled from Phalombe to watch the performance, described it as outstanding as the band performed to her expectations.

She said: “I think pretty much what I have seen is quite great. I have seen six youths with a lot of talent. The music again has a meaning; it has a message that they want to put across to the youths and the citizenry, so I think it was a great show and a great performance.”

In an interview the band’s spokesperson Zilanie Gondwe said coming up with the album was a great experience.

The 12-track album, which is expected to be released Monday next week.n

The post Lights, camera, Zathu! appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link