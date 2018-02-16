



Flames striker Jabulani Linje yesterday flew out to Japan to join third division outfit Yokohama Sports and Culture Club (YSCC) on a two-year stint.

The former Be Forward Wanderers striker’s deal follows successful trials which he underwent in Japan alongside team mate Prescious Msosa last year, courtesy of the Nomads sponsors Be Forward Limited.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said the club was happy for Linje.

“He is the first Malawian player to be signed by a Japanese club. We are happy and proud of him,” he said.

Linje started his football career with Eagle Killers of Area 23 in Lilongwe.

He also played for Kamuzu Barracks when it was in the Chipiku League before joining Civo United and later the Nomads two seasons ago.

Linje said his heart would always be with Wanderers for the opportunity the club had given him to play professional football.

He said: “Jabu will remain Jabu and to all Nomads fans, I love you for your support. You were always there for me in good and hard times.”

Though underrated at club level where he is third on the striker pecking order behind veterans Peter Wadabwa and Esau Kanyenda, Linje has been a first choice striker for the Flames.

He was first called for national team duty by Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG).

Despite questions on RVG decision to include Linje in his squad, the coach has kept faith in him and given the striker a starting line up place in crucial Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers. n

The post Linje off to Japan appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link