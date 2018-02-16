The life of 7-months-old baby will now be saved after a total amount of K30.000 million has been raised through various sources with the aim to send the baby outside the country for medical treatment.

Little Terry Nyirenda had been in serious pains that needed a total cash of K30, million to send him to an Indian hospital for a liver transplant as advised by local hospitals in the country.

However, the family members only managed to raise K7.2 million which was not enough so they embarked on various projects to raise the remaining cash in a bid to save their baby`s life.

From February 1 to February 3, 2018 the family and other well-wishers had organized a big walk from Kasungu where the family lives to Lilongwe.

Some of the contributions were raised by sports activities like the southern region social football committee who organized a Baby Terry`s Social Football Tournament which raised over K1.1 million with half of it going to the baby.

Also a concerned group of people had organized a music concept to raise some money help little Terry fly to India for treatment.

According to Terry`s mother Nicole Masauli Nyirenda, doctors diagnosed the baby with Biliary Astraea, a rare, lifelong threatening liver disease in babies where the bile ducts are either blocked or absent.

She said the disease therefore, causes the bile to be trapped in the liver which quickly results to liver damage.

Meanwhile, the family will soon fly to India to have their son treated. Terry was born in June, 2017.