Be Forward Wanderers vice captain Alfred Manyozo jnr has said the Nomads have not given up on the CAF Champions League despite a “painful” 4-0 drubbing AS Vita, saying they can turn the table in…

The post Manyozo still believe Nomads ‘can overturn’ AS Vita defeat appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link