The body of Malawi`s Ex-Minister who also served as the speaker of parliament Sam Mpasu, is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday in his home district Ntcheu.

According to the bereaved family`s spokesperson Stanley Wasi, the body of the veteran politician is expected to leave from college of medicine on Saturday morning to Ntcheu district.

“The burial ceremony will take place on Sunday, 18th February at Khuzi village in the Area of Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu,” Wasi told the media.

Mpasu was found dead at his residence in Mudi, Blantyre in the early hours of Thursday 15th February.

A postmortem conducted at College of Medicine in Blantyre revealed that the death was due to high blood pressure.

Among others, late Mpasu (born 1945) was a Malawian politician, author, and former diplomat. He served as Minister of Commerce, Secretary General of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1999, and speaker of the Malawi National Assembly.