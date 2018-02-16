Is a video showing Stanley Sanudi flashing money a mockery to Be Forward Wanderers? The club believes so.

Sanudi has landed himself in hot soup at Wanderers following the video clip circulating on social media showing him flashing banknotes.

In the clip, Sanudi was flashing banknotes and claiming it was change from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where Wanderers got whipped 4-0 by AS Vita in the first leg of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

Now, just hours after the clip was released, Wanderers have wasted no time by making a public apology to Malawians saying the player will face disciplinary action.

“Be Forward Wanderers condemns this behavior in the strongest terms and is immediately instituting disciplinary proceedings,” reads part of the statement.

The Blantyre based giants further added that it was absurd for a player to post such a video clip at a time when the club is looking for financial assistance to cater for expenses for the return leg next week.

“We are busy looking for assistance from well-wishers and it is strange and incomprehensible for somebody to use personal money to send a wrong message to potential donors and to Malawians in general. We don’t know where the cash is from because to make DRC trip, we had to negotiate with the players and technical panel to get only part of their allowances. So this deliberate distortion of facts only serves to harm the club and is not acceptable,” reads the statement.

This is a second controversial video clip to have been released by Wanderers players within a week.

In Addis Ababa, before facing Vita, the Nomads players released a video clip which mocked rival teams.