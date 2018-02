Be Forward Wanderers’ right back Stanley Sanudi’s 59-second long video clip of him flashing bundles of bank notes purportedly to be the earnings from their CAF trip to Democratic Republic of Congo has irked the club’s management. In…

The post ‘Osalubwalubwa’: Sanudi cash-flashing video clip irks Wanderers club appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link