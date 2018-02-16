Peoples Trading Centre (PTC), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) plc yesterday donated a GOTV decoder with six months paid for subscription to the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) Children’s oncology ward.

The donation was made on the commemoration of World Children Cancer Day which is observed on 15th of February every year.

Presenting the donation, PTC Marketing and Communications Manager Chiku Kaphuka said they responded to a call by Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ), a non-profit organization fighting for cancer awareness and support, for donations to the children’s oncology ward at QECH.

“We did not hesitate but to help with the decoder and a paid up subscription for six months because we believe that being in hospital for so long receiving treatment without any form of entertainment can be challenging especially to the children,” said Kaphuka.

She said being World Children’s Cancer Day, there is need for individuals and companies to spare a thought for children fighting cancer.

CSQ Executive Director Chikhulupiliro Ng’ombe, a cancer survivor himself since 1995, thanked PTC for the donation and asked other companies and individuals to help especially the children’s oncology ward at QECH.

“We are grateful for this donation coming especially today when we commemorate the World Children Cancer Day. The donation will offer entertainment to children in this ward who stay for a long time receiving treatment. We appreciate the gesture by PTC,” said Ng’ombe.

He called on individuals and organizations not to ‘forget’ the children’s oncology ward at QUCH when helping cancer patients at the hospital and also the whole country.

“There are a lot of challenges which children receiving treatment at this oncology ward are facing and those helping cancer patients should not forget the children’s oncology ward,” said Ng’ombe.

