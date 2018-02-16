



Former Speaker of Parliament, Sam Mpasu, has died of high blood pressure, according to a postmortem conducted at the College of Medicine in Blantyre.

Mpasu was found dead at his house at Mudi, Blantyre, Thursday morning by his cousin, Stanley Wasi.

Wasi feared that Mpasu might have died some hours before his body was discovered as he lived alone in his house.

One of Mpasu’s sons who stays outside the country alerted Wasi after he noticed that his father did not answer his phone since Saturday.

“One of his sons called me on Wednesday to check on him at his house as he could not be reached on his phone. The same day, another son also called telling me the same thing. So earlier today [yesterday] I went to his house. I found the doors locked but one window was open. I pipped through and saw him lying on the bed, seemingly dead. I called police and together we managed to break in and, yes, he was dead. From what we saw, he might have died three or four days ago,” he said.

The family representative said a tentative programme will be announced today as the family is waiting for the deceased’s children to fly into the country.

The vigil for the late Mpasu is being held at Kameza in Blantyre.

“Certainly, burial will be in his home district of Ntcheu,” Wasi said.

Minister of Information, who is also government spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi, said Malawi has lost one of the pioneers of multiparty democracy.

“Mpasu has left a legacy of fighting for democracy, patriotism and self-determination for his country. We shall surely miss him,” he said.

MCP spokesperson, Ezekiel Ching’oma, said Malawi has lost a national icon whose name is common in the political circles.

“The president of the Malawi Congress Party and the entire MCP is shocked at the untimely death. He is one of the great sons of Malawi. We can’t talk of politics in Malawi and skip the name Sam Mpasu,” he said.

UDF secretary general, Kandi Padambo, said they have lost a person who contributed a lot in the party.

“It is unfortunate that he has died at a time when he was not a member of the party. But we still remember the contributions he made. Remember he was the secretary general of the party. So, his contributions to the party are so immense.

“I have informed the patron of the party his excellency Bakili Muluzi, and he is very saddened that a person of Mpasu’s calibre has passed on,” he said.

Mpasu is survived by six children.





Source link