Musician Skeffa Chimoto has challenged authenticity of a picture showing him and two other top musicians carrying a Malawian flag bearing anti-Peter Mutharika message.

The picture which is in circulation on social media shows Chimoto, Lulu and Dan Lu holding a Malawian flag in the name of pride for the nation.

What raises eyebrows is the inscription on the flag which reads “APM must resign.”

The picture went viral yesterday, barely a day after South African president Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

The Chikondi Chabodza hit maker has been quick to play a public relations role on the matter.

In a Facebook statement released yesterday, Chimoto cleared his name and those of other concerned parties, Lulu and Dan Lu.

“I would like to inform the general public and all my beloved followers that the picture which has gone viral on social media showing Lulu, Dan Lu and myself holding the Malawi flag is altered by writing defamatory words against the country’s leadership,” reads the text’s first part.

According to the Lilongwe based singer, the picture was taken in 2016 in the United Kingdom when they went for a music performance.

“Please ignore this picture and I forgive whosoever did it for the reasons best known to him or herself.”

He also advised people to focus on important things that can lead to development of Malawi, rather than wrecking other people’s images in the name of politics.

In one of his songs titled Malawi, Skeffa Chimoto calls for unity among the citizenry despite owing allegiance to different political parties and football teams.