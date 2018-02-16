



South Africa has for a long time been a land of opportunity for Malawians. From the Teba days to date a number of Malawians have trekked to the rainbow nation in search of greener pastures.

Some have been lucky to find good jobs while others hustle in shops, restaurants, gas stations.

In the music industry, there are a number of well-known Malawians like Stain Phiri and Erik Paliani whose imprints cut across South Africa.

More musicians and producers in particular, continue with the journey started way back, such that there is an influx of the same and the Malawian stamp on the the country.

More stories like that of Gemini Major AKA Benn Kamoto being signed to Family Tree label owned by South African award winning rapper, Cassper Nyovest—of course they parted ways—or a local producer working with celebrated artists there, continue to be told.

As it stands, several Malawian producers-cum-musicians like Dominant 1, BFB, Lawi, and Kelly Kay have either recorded or and produced their songs there or produced hits for South African artists.

Take for instance Lawi, his latest album Sunset in The Sky was recorded and produced in South Africa while just last month, South African hip hop star HHP AKA Jabba dropped the popular hit Kea Jelwa which not only features BFB but he duly produced it.

For the producer, South Africa is the land of milk and honey and he had to take a leap of faith and have a taste of what the country offers.

“Everyone wants to grow in whatsoever they are doing. South Africa is like the US of Africa. It has more connections and gears to take one to the next level. I am in SA producing and making music. Recently HHP has released a song that is trending titled Kea Jelwa and it debuted number 7 on the Top 40 chart. That song I produced for him and I did a verse as well,” explained BFB.

But questions are bound to arise as to what the artists have achieved back home.

“With the shift by some Malawian artists and producers, I think the Malawian music industry will grow in terms of quality and connections plus other doors will be opened in other countries,” said Lawi.

Lawi who is basking in the glory of his second album subtly agrees with the producer while emphasising on the money aspect of the arts industry.

“I think the opportunities are always different in the two countries.

“Overall the musicians’ livelihood depends on the work they do and if it does not seem to support them in the way it has to, then it may not be surprising to see them move to a greener pasture,” he argues.

But where does that leave local music and fans?

“I think we both know there’s a broken balance between the arts culture and the country. The arts industry is not well supported in the country and the country does not get what it thinks it deserves to begin fully and proudly supporting the arts culture.

“There’s pride and that’s a problem; the old are not interested in teaching the young and the young are not interested in learning from the old. Somewhere along the way we missed the train.

“Sadly that tension affects the face of the arts in Malawi. It could also be a window for new blood to embrace the opportunity and fill the gap,” contends Lawi.

Caught in this magic, Jabba sings praises of Malawian artists.

“Malawi is a weird country. It’s small, isn’t really in your face with tourism, and its music doesn’t have much of a distinct identity, but the artists from there are fire. It reminds me of the village I come from as well, Mafikeng. It isn’t much, we don’t have big buildings, big clubs, flashy this and that.

“It’s dusty and hot but we have talent. Most of the artist I came across there blew me away from Lawi, Ras Sally, Blasto just to mention a few,” he explained in a separate interview.

He believes Malawian artists trekking to South Africa will bring the much needed change in the industry. n

