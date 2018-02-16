



Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) will hold national cross-country in Mzuzu tomorrow amid concerns from Southern Region Athletics Committee over the choice of venue.

Southern Region Athletics Committee chairperson Mzee Makawa said it was the turn for the region to host the competition.

“We wrote the association expressing our concern because it was our turn as the competition is held under rotational basis. For example last year the competition was held in Central Region in Dedza District,” Makawa said.

He said the concern was drawn from the requirement that each region should shoulder travel and accommodation expenses for its athletes as the association stopped meeting such costs.

AAM president Godfrey Phiri faulted the Southern Region Athletics Committee for taking their time to raise their concern as the calendar of events was released in January.

“They came to us only last week when we were already set while some clubs had already arrived for the competition,” he said.

He also said AAM resolved that the Northern Region should be hosting cross-country competitions because it has no track for track and events.

He said the competition was set to be held in Mzuzu.

“We are expecting a competitive race as Malawi Defence Force (MDF) athletes have been preparing for the race just as other civilian clubs,” Phiri said.

He applauded Malawi National Council of Sports for providing funding for the race through the association’s annual subvention.

“I would like to thank them for coming forward to sponsor the competition which will keep our athletes in shape,” he said. n

The post Southern Region cries foul over Mzuzu Cross-Country appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link