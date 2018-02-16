The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced a 45 year old village Headman to 12 years in prison for raping a girl aged 14.

Village headman Gowero real name White Robson raped the standard six learner in January.

Police prosecutor Cliff Kalawa of Ntaja police told the court that on January 22 the victim and her friends were going to school and on their way they met the chief who had a panga knife and stones.

The rapist started chasing after the girls and when he caught the victim he dragged her into the maize field where he raped the girl.

The victim revealed this to her father who then reported the matter to Ntaja police.

Medical examination at Ntaja Health centre proved that the victim was indeed sexually abused.

The rapist was later arrested and charged with defilement of a girl under the age of 16 contrary to section 138 of the penal code

When taken before court he denied the charge and the state paraded four witnesses to prove the matter beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Kalawa asked the court to impose a stiff penalty to the convict for as a village headman he was supposed to protect rights of girl child but instead he was the one doing such evil.

When passing judgement His Worship First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula said the community needs educated people including girls so those who rape girls will be punished.

He then sentenced the rapist to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Village Headman Gowero hails from Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga District.