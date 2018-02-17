



KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-A Malawian journalist, Henry Kijimwana Mhango and some BBC reporters on Friday attacked by some angry community from Mwasota village the area of traditional authority Kyungu in Karonga on suspicion that they were bloodsuckers.

The development occurred around 8 pm according to one of the victims. Both, the BBC and Malawian journalists went to the area for story investigation.

However, after seeing the faces of strange white people (BBC journalists), the community started stoning them.

It took the law maker of the area (Karonga Central Constituency) Frank Mwenifumbo’s intervention to rescue the victims after police failed to go to the area in time.

According to one of the victim, Henry Kijimwana Mhango, Mwenifumbo quickly called the surrounding chiefs and some influential people to calm down the situation.

“We were nearly killed without Mwenifumbo. He came with help in time than the police. However, one of our friend was injured. But as of now we are all safe and fine,” said Mhango while denying to issue further comment on the matter.

He said the police took them to their station for questioning. In his remarks, Mwenifumbo while blaming the community for taking laws into their own hands faulted the journalists for coming in the area without the police or traditional leaders’ knowledge.

“I thank God that the journalists were saved. The community did wrong for taking laws into their own hands. But the journalists are at fault especially for not informing authorities within the area about their presence,” said Mwenifumbo.

Police are yet to issue their statement toward the development.

