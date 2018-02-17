People of Mwasota Malema village in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga district on Friday attacked four journalists after accusing them of being bloodsuckers.

Karonga Police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa identified the victims as Dariud Gregory Barzagan, 47, a journalist from London in Britain working for BBC and two Ghanaian journalists: Ahmed Hussein Divela,37, and Prince Anus Asamoah, 39.

They were accompanied by a well-known Malawian Capital Radio journalist Henry Mhango, 31, who comes from Maxwell village T/A Mwirang’ombe in Karonga district.

The four entered the village around 7:30 pm and started capturing videos to use in what they call Documentary on Traditional Magic and Violence Associated with it.

According to Mulewa, since the villagers had no knowledge of their arrival, they started questioning them on suspicion that they were bloodsuckers.

During the fracas, stones were being thrown all over which made one of the vehicles they used registration number BU 3126 to be damaged and some equipment got stolen.

“After discovering that the four were not criminals, community policing members joined Karonga Police officers in rescuing the victims who sustained minor injuries and were taken to Karonga District Hospital for medical attention,” Mulewa told Malawi24.

Most of the stolen equipment have been recovered but no suspects has been arrested so far.

Police in the district have since advised people in all communities to report any suspicious activities to police rather than taking the law into their hands.

Meanwhile, the Nyika Media Club has condemned the attack saying issues of bloodsucking have always been a myth.