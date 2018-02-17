



Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has scrapped play-offs for junior tournaments and sanctioned the use of regional tournaments such as Cosafa and Cecafa Under-17 and 20, as qualifiers.

The development has given hope to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), which opts out of the CAF junior competitions due to the financially demanding previously used play-offs qualification format that saw teams criss-crossing the continent.

But on the flip side, analysts say the qualification criterion is not an automatic ticket for Malawi junior teams that also struggle at such competitions.

A CAF statement says it resolved to use regional tournaments such as Cosafa and Cecafa Under-17 and 20 as qualifiers to the Total U-20 and U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, previously known as the African Youth Championship, to level the playing field.

The move is one of CAF president Ahmad Ahmad’s reforms aimed at ensuring all zones have equal representation at the competition previously dominated by North and West African nations.

“There’s an urgent need to revitalise our federation CAF; to design new working rules, new procedures, new ambitions, banning clientelism practices and amateurism,” the CAF president said in statement.

Following the development CAF’s six zones—North, South, Central, Central East, West A and West B will each send two representatives—champions and runners up—to the biennial Under-20 and Under-17 Afcon.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda supported the decision, saying it will help cash-strapped associations.

He said: “Previously, we had to travel across Africa to play at least five qualifiers to make it to the finals. This was costly to some associations.

“In fact, we have on several occasions pulled out of the competitions or never registered at all due to lack of resources. This time we will just go to the Cosafa Under-20 or 17 tournament which will be used as qualifiers. It’s cost-cutting considering that Cosafa tournaments are fully sponsored.”

Gunda applauded CAF for the radical changes, saying they will ensure all regions are represented.

“CAF observed that the same teams always made it to the two competitions not because others were weak, but because of financial challenges we face. This time the playing field is levelled,” he said.

The Under-17 national team has been finishing third for the past three years while the Under-20 has failed to go past the group stages of Cosafa junior tournaments.

Malawi Under-20’s best performance was in 2004 when they finished as runners-up after losing to Zambia while the Under-17 national team won the title in 2001.

Under-17 national coach DeKlerk Msakakuona said the development would boost qualification chances for Malawi junior teams if they prepare thoroughly.

“Of course, it levels the playing field but it would also require the teams having good preparations so that they can qualify for the finals of the regional tournaments and by good preparations I am referring to adequate time for training and playing some international friendly matches,” he said.

Analyst Charles Nyirenda said Malawi must make the most out of the new rules and regulations.

He said: “I support the move 100 percent because teams don’t have to spend a fortune on qualifiers. In the new arrangement the teams will travel to a host nation, battle it out and it’s all over—a perfect deal.”

He, however, said unless FAM has a deliberate policy to concentrate on youth development, CAF’s new regulation will not have an impact on Malawi.

Nyirenda said: “The attractive offer is on the table and the task is now in the hands of teams in the region to prepare well for these competitions since they are now vehicles to better things. Of course, for Malawi the challenge is massive because we rarely reach the final of either level to qualify for Afcon proper.

“The problem is that we have a mentality that the Cosafa Youth Championships are for exposure and that results are not a priority. But now we have to change the mentality and compete for medals.”

Mali are current Under-17 Afcon champions while Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia have have won the title twice.

Zambia are Under-20 Afcon champions while Nigeria have won the title seven times.

