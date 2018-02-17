Edgar ndi Davis Band, featuring frontrunners Davis Njobvu and Edgar Kachere—alongside veteran musician Giddes Chalamanda—return to the stage tomorrow night at Premier Lodge in Blantyre to hold their first show of 2018.

“We are happy that we will be holding our first show this year. We missed the stage and are ready. Again, this show is a Valentine’s Day gig. Valentine’s Day was on Wednesday so many people had difficulties going out and we thought of giving them a treat during the weekend,” Njobvu said.

He said the band was in perfect shape and that they would do more this year than last year.

“Last year, we didn’t do much but we are geared to give people the best this year,” he said.

The singer and guitarist, who is a lawyer, said Giddes is also ready for the show.

“Giddes will perform all his songs,” he said.

Njobvu said recently that they would, this year, like to honour Giddes and the band with another trip.

“We managed to take Giddes to United States of America. This time, we want to travel with him to South Africa where he can entertain Malawians,” he said.

He added that they plan to finish a new album they started recording last year.