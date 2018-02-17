



The international community has reiterated the need for Capital Hill to deal with corruption persisting in the country if the Malawi economy is to grow.

Those that spoke to Malawi News further highlighted the need to enhance the reform agenda in the agriculture sector and strengthen the business environment.

This follows a mid-year budget review statement that Minister of Finance and Economic planning, Goodall Gondwe, delivered in Parliament Friday.

In her reaction, British High Commissioner to Malawi, Holly Tett, said the country should focus on seed and fertiliser reform as well as Admarc reform across the full budget spectrum.

“Corruption is another issue that we mentioned on budget day, recently we had an all inclusive stakeholders meeting, we haven’t seen the outcome yet in terms of the recommendations but we need to tackle corruption in this society for the country to move forward in terms of growth,” Tett said.

Concurring with Tett, European Union (EU) ambassador to Malawi, Marchel

Germann, said the country should act with speed in sealing loopholes in public finance management to attain economic growth.

“It is very important that all the money that is there is used efficiently…that means no leakage, so I think what is also important is the fight against corruption but we await the report on the stakeholders meeting we conducted last year to see how we can move forward in curbing corruption,” Germann said.

He went on to commend the government for reducing the budget on allowances and travel of senior government officials for the remainder of the financial year.

“We heard that they have cut the travel budget and cutting allowances. I think it not only shows government’s seriousness but would also enhance creation of a conducive environment for investment,” Germann added.





