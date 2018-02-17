Police at Soche in Blantyre are keeping in custody four men for illegal possession of firearm.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, on 13th February at about 20:30 hours Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bob Ntekama who is based at Central Region Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, was in Blantyre city for other engagements.

Mtekama received information that two men were threatening patrons using a rifle at Kamba drinking joint.

Acting on this information, Mtekama apprehended the two suspects namely Marumbo Mkandawire, 20, and Victor Grant aged 25.

When searched, the first suspect was found with a Parabellum Pistol serial number 20011211 without a magazine and ammunition.

The two were taken to Soche Police where they were locked up.

On Wednesday, two other suspects were arrested in connection with the said pistol.

They are Andrew Bulawayo commonly known as ‘Buju’ aged 22 who is said to be the owner of the pistol and Felix Wamakasu, 26.

The four will be charged with illegal possession of firearm and will appear before court as soon as investigations into the matter are finalised.