The Roman Catholic Church in Malawi has lost one of its leaders.

Death has been confirmed of Dedza diocese Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama.

Reports say he succumbed to diabetes this morning.

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has since said details about the burial of the fallen bishop will be announced in due course.

Malawi has 8 dioceses claiming a bigger share of Christians nationwide.

More to come.





