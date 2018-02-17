



Nyasa Big Bullets defender, Miracle Gabeya, was expected to return from South Africa Friday after undergoing trials with National First Division side, Highlands Park.

The People’s Team Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, confirmed that Gabeya had finished his three-week trials with Highlands.

“We have been communicated that he has been successful but we are waiting for them to write us if they are interested in signing him.

Once they write us, will give them the price and then the player will join them.

“So, as we are waiting for them, we thought it wise that Gabeya should come back and join our pre-season tour because this week, we are playing against Mangochi Select on Sunday [tomorrow],” Haiya said.

Highlands official, Larry Highland, Friday confirmed that the on-and-off Flames defender attended trials with the Johannesburg team.

“I am waiting for the coach to decide,” Larry said in a telephone interview Friday.

In a related development, Larry feigned ignorance on the outcome of the trials for Silver Strikers winger Duncan Nyoni.

A few weeks ago, Silver interim General Secretary, Thabo Nyirenda, claimed that Nyoni passed trials with Highlands.

Gabeya also underwent trials with Highlands last year but he could not complete his transfer due to disagreements between the then broker of the deal, Patrick Mabedi, and Bullets’ management over a transfer fee.

The former Malawi under-17 national team player has the aggression and physique of a good defender but he is not agile enough and can improve his ballplaying and recovery tackles.

Another Bullets defender, Emmanuel Zoya, also rejoined the team a fortnight ago after trials with Zambia Super Division side, Red Arrows, who decided against signing him because they were looking for a natural centre-back.

Zoya is more of a left-back but at Bullets he, sometimes, plays in central defence.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Arrows have enquired about discarded Bullets defender George Nyirenda.

Other reports suggest that Nyirenda is club-hunting in Namibia.





Source link